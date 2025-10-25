An embarrassing incident has surfaced from Gurugram, Haryana, shattering social norms. A young man was caught urinating on the road from a moving car. This shameful act has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage.

The incident occurred near Sadar Bazaar in Gurugram. The video shows a Thar speeding down the road when suddenly the door opens, and a young man, without hesitation, leans out and begins urinating.

A ghar ka raja beta was seen urinating from a moving Thar in Gurgaon, proudly treating it like some act of swag. Now arrested, but will likely be released after writing a cute little essay on “why not to urinate on roads.” And yes that punishment will bring a massive amount of… pic.twitter.com/y9yVUd6Sx9 — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) October 25, 2025

Everyone on the road was shocked by the man’s actions. The scene was immediately recorded on the mobile phone of a driver who was right behind the car. It seems the young man wasn’t afraid of anything. Acting like this in the middle of the road is absolutely unacceptable.

The video was shared on social media, where it has been viewed thousands of times. People are leaving numerous comments, many expressing their outrage over the young man’s behaviour. One user wrote, “This act is absolutely shameful.”

Many are demanding strict action against the young man. The video continues to be widely shared and has shocked the entire city. It is hoped that the police will take action soon.