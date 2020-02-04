Bhubaneswar: Odisha started well, then, suffered a middle-order collapse before recovering once more to post 220 for the loss of five wickets at stumps Tuesday on the opening day of their Elite Group C encounter against Maharashtra in Pune.

Shantanu Mishra (84 batting, 265b, 7×4) and Rajesh Dhupar (67 batting, 104b, 5×4, 4×6) were at the crease when play ended 10 minutes before schedule due to failing light. The two have so far put on an unbeaten stand of 124 runs for the sixth wicket. They need to continue when the game resumes Wednesday as without a 350-plus score, Odisha will find it difficult to contain the home batsmen.

Shantanu stood like a rock throughout the day opening the innings with Anurag Sarangi after Odisha were asked to bat first by the hosts at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Odisha had a good start as Shantanu and Anurag Sarangi put on a 62-run opening stand. However, the moment Anurag Sadangi fell leg before to SS Bachhav, rot set in.

In the space of 34 runs Odisha lost the wickets of skipper Subhranshu Senapati (1), Govind Poddar (5), Biplab Samantray (5) and Abhishek Raut (12) and were tottering at 96 for five. However, Shantanu and Rajesh then prevented any further damage.

Rajesh was no doubt, the aggressor among the two. In his 104-ball tenure at the crease he has hit five boundaries and has also cleared the rope four times.

For Maharashtra A Palkar (2/46) was the pick of the bowlers.

Odisha have gone into the game without veteran pacer Basant Mohanty. He has been replaced by left-arm spinner Pappu Roy.

PNN

Brief scores: Odisha 220 for 5 in 88 overs (Shantanu Mishra 84 batting, Rajesh Dhupar 67 batting, A Palkar 2/46) versus Maharashtra. Match to continue.

