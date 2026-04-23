Mumbai: India’s recent T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, as his 101 not out powered Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash between the two five-time champions, Thursday.

The CSK opener and keeper-batter stayed till the end and held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

Samson hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball knock. It was his second century for his new franchise CSK.

For MI, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah was tidy with 1/31.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 207/6; 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22, Dewald Brevis 21; Ashwani Kumar 2/37, AM Ghazanfar 2/25, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31) vs Mumbai Indians.

`