Mumbai: Actor Shantanu Maheshwari recently saved his co-star Reecha Sinha from drowning while shooting an underwater sequence.

The incident happened when the two were shooting for director Palki’s Gud Khake music video in Jaipur.

According to sources, the shot required Reecha and Shantanu to film an underwater scene. While shooting, Reecha, who is not a good swimmer, lost her balance and was pulled away by the current. Shantanu managed to grab her hand and pull her back.

Talking about the incident, Reecha said: “The most difficult part in Gud Khake video was the underwater scene. A lot of struggle went into it. I was performing and suddenly I was out of breath and I felt that I would not be able to come out. Thankfully, Shantanu came to my rescue. He realised that I’m unable to come out and he literally saved me from drowning. It was scary but I’m very happy with the output we got,” Reecha said.

Shantanu meanwhile said that he had noticed Reecha’s uneasiness while shooting the scene. “I kept a watch on her and the moment, I felt she was uncomfortable I pulled her out,” Shantanu stated.

Agencies