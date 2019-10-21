Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar cast his vote here Monday and urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right ‘without any pressure’ in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Sharad Pawar, his grand-daughter Revati Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule voted at a polling booth in the southern part of the city.

Later talking to reporters, Pawar appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. “People should vote without any pressure and fear,” Pawar said.

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, who is the son of former Chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and his family members voted at Babhalgaon in Latur district. His mother Vaishali Deshmukh, actor-brother Riteish Deshmukh, the latter’s wife Genelia and other family members also cast their votes.

Amit Deshmukh is seeking a third term as MLA from Latur (city) seat. His younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh is the Congress’ candidate from Latur (rural) seat.

Former Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi cast his vote at Dadar in Mumbai while NCP leader Praful Patel voted in Gondia.

NCP’s Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde cast his vote at Parli in Beed.

The leader, who is pitted against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde in Parli, said the Congress-NCP alliance will form the next state government.

“The BJP has put up rebels in 83 seats against the Shiv Sena. The alliance is just for namesake,” claimed Dhananjay Munde.

MNS president Raj Thackeray and his family cast their votes at Shivaji Park here.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from Worli Assembly seat here, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in the morning to offer prayers. He is the first member from Thackeray family to contest an election.

Actors Aamir Khan and his Kiran Rao also cast their votes early on. Also visiting a polling booth was tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his actress wife, Lara Dutta.

Agencies