Abu Dhabi: Maria Sharapova has said that she still has the ‘internal fire and motivation’ to compete professionally, despite the lingering shoulder problem that kept her out of action for long stretches this season. The former World No.1 was only able to play in eight tournaments and just 15 matches in 2019.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion made her first on-court appearance since her US Open first round exit in August in an exhibition here Thursday. She fought back from a break down in each set to defeat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-5.

:Any chance that I get to come out and play competitively is a really good day because I just haven’t played a lot,” Sharapova told reporters after the game. “Definitely I’m coming out of this match happy that I was out there again and it can only get better from here.”

While she wouldn’t reveal too many details about the state of her shoulder injury, Sharapova did say she ‘felt fine’ after her clash with Tomljanovic, while keeping her expectations in check having been sidelined for nearly four months.

Sharapova said she will travel Down Under for next month’s Australian Open but confirmed she will not be playing the Tokyo Olympics.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for the New Year, is to have a set schedule,” said the 32-year-old. “I definitely look forward to going to Australia and seeing how things go, see how the body holds up there,” Sharapova said.

“It’s tough to tell, I’ve barely played any events last year. The start and stopping was one of the most challenging parts of the year as well, just when you think I got going a little bit I had to tone it down and stop and then just keep training. Although it seems I haven’t played actually I’ve been working a lot, training hard,” the Russian beauty queen added.

Sharapova said it is not difficult for her to remain motivated despite her lengthy struggle with injuries.

“I really love what I do. I think you see it when I am on the court, when I do have the chance to compete, I really enjoy being there. I really have a great purpose for what I do,” Sharapova asserted.

“I have goals and dreams for life after tennis, but I still have that internal fire and motivation. Really, all on my mind when I wake up is getting into my sports gear and going out and working to be a better tennis player,” the player added.

She said she takes inspiration from Rafael Nadal, who has had his fair share of injuries himself. “I’m in awe of his whole career. I think a lot of it is being really smart strategically about his schedule. He (Nadal) really inspires me,” Sharapova signed off.

AFP