New Delhi: China-based content-sharing app SHAREit with over 1.8 billion users worldwide has been included in the top ten most downloaded mobile applications globally, a recently published report ‘The State of Mobile in 2020’ by App Annie revealed Tuesday.

“Going forward, we would continue to drive this growth through bringing new experiences to our users. We will continue to direct our efforts to building an app which will be a one stop shop for everything including gaming, movies and short format content. We also aim to attract more users and penetrate the tier 1 markets through more content partnerships,” Karam Malhotra, CEO SHAREit (India) and VP (Global) said in a statement.

The report highlights the potential of the mobile application industry and its exceptional performance in 2019. The industry witnessed a record 204 billion downloads globally with India observing a 25 percent growth in time spent on mobile each day in 2019 than in 2017.

With over 400 million downloads in India, SHAREit has seen consistent growth on the back of the vernacular content it provides and its various partnerships with platforms like ALTBalaji, Hungama, and Hotstar.