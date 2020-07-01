Dubai: Shashank Manohar stepped down Wednesday as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) first independent chairman. He ended a stint which coincided with the BCCI losing its influence in the world body. Shashank Manohar took charge as ICC chairman in November 2015. His deputy Imran Khwaja, from Hong Kong, will be the interim-chairman.

ICC statement

“ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today (Wednesday) and agreed that deputy hairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected,” ICC stated in a release.

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

Candidates in fray to succeed Manohar

Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and India’s Sourav Ganguly are the main contenders. However, the former India skipper’s candidature depends on whether the Supreme Court would allow him to continue as BCCI president. To do that the Supreme Court has to relax the cooling off norms mandated by the Lodha administrative reforms.

Former Cricket West Indies head Dave Cameron, New Zealand’s Gregor Barclay, Cricket South Africa’s Chris Nenzani have also shown interest at different times.

As per the current constitution, Ganguly’s six years as office-bearer in state and BCCI end July 31. He is qualified to take over the ICC chairmanship.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term. This is because a maximum of three terms are allowed for an independent chairman.

ICC thanks outgoing chairman

The 62-year-old lawyer had previously been the BCCI President twice – first stint (2008 to 2011) and second time from October, 2015 to May, 2016.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney thanked Manohar ‘for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC chairman’.

BCCI may gain

Manohar’s exit from the scene couldn’t have come at a better time for the BCCI. The Indian board is desperate to hold the IPL in the October-November window. That if the ICCT20 World Cup gets cancelled. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia.

None of the top BCCI bigwigs were ready to comment but Manohar’s strained relations with successive board regimes. However, it was clear that many top BCCI officials are happy with his departure. Those in the know of things believe that BCCI can have a better working relationship with the new chairman. And if it is Ganguly, it will be nothing short of icing on the cake.