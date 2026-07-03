Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reached Tehran Friday to attend the funeral of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in February.

Prime Minister Sharif reached Tehran along with a delegation comprising National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The prime minister will express heartfelt condolences to the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families and reaffirm Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the brotherly Iranian nation in this hour of grief,” his office said earlier.

Ahead of PM Sharif’s arrival, Munir landed in Tehran, where he was welcomed by Iranian military and civil officials as well as officials of the Embassy of Pakistan.

Former premier and Senate chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials were already in Tehran to attend the funeral.

The public funeral ceremonies would be held in Tehran and Qom July 5, 6, and 7. The burial will take place in the city of Mashhad July 9.

Pakistan played a mediator role in the ceasefire and subsequent talks between the US and Iran. The two sides signed an MoU June 18 and later agreed to find a lasting solution to all issues in 60 days.