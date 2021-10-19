Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Tuesday her home minister to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion. Sheikh Hasina has also asked people not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking.

Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday. This happened after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during Durga Puja celebrations. Late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Hasina instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was quoted as saying by the ‘Dhaka Tribune’ newspaper.

Hasina joined the meeting through video conferencing from her official residence. She also urged the people of Bangladesh not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking. She has instructed the home ministry to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring, Islam said.

Local media reported that six Hindus were killed in separate attacks, but the figures could not be confirmed independently.

“The Comilla incident is being investigated. What really happened can be known soon,” Islam informed. He added that the home ministry is working to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Hasina has announced to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League party is holding ‘harmony rallies’ and taking out peace processions across the country Tuesday against the recent communal violence.

“Do not fear, Hindu brothers and sisters. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are with you. Sheikh Hasina’s government is a minority-friendly government,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a rally in front of the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader asked his party members to build resistance against communal forces, ‘The Daily Star’ newspaper reported. He said that the ruling party will remain on the streets till the communal forces are dealt with.