Acid attacks are a societal menace that India has not been able to rid itself of. The issue has now found a place in the silver screen with Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’, which is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal

BHUBANESWAR: Based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ has turned heads ever since the release of its first trailer.

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked in 2005 at age 15, by a 32-year-old man named Gudda whose advances she had rejected. It showcases Laxmi’s fighting spirit and portrays her as a role model for numerous victims.

In the state of Odisha alone, there have been numerous cases (70 cases between 2011 and 2019) of acid attack. Unfortunately, the aid of the state government for the survivors continues to elude them. This apart, despite the Supreme Court ruling, acid is being sold in many places unchecked in the state.

Interacting with victims, Orissa POST takes a stock of their lives and seeks ways to prevent these cowardly and barbarous deeds.

Pramodini Roul was attacked in 2009 when she was 16 by a paramilitary soldier. She said, “The movie will help in connecting with the people regarding the issue. Involvement of stars like Deepika Padukone is a great thing. The sale of acid in the state and other parts of the country is still rampant. Six cases of acid attacks were reported in the state this month alone. The state government has not taken any steps to provide employment or a training platform for victims.”

Damyanti Bihari, who was attacked in January last year, said, “My attackers have been punished by the court in July this year. However, unlike mine, there are many cases where justice has eluded victims. I demand help from the government for employment so that I can feed my parents and sister.”

Minati Pradhan, who was attacked in 2017 when she was 20, said, “My attacker was on bail and no help was provided by the government. This has put me and my family under immense pressure. I am currently undertaking training in pathology in Behrampur Medical Hospital.”

Manini Bisoyi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a jilted lover, said, “After the attack, I was left without any medical help for the whole night. I am currently pursuing vocational training in Behrampur.”

Sangeeta Sahoo of Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) who recently organised a 55-day bike rally campaign against acid attacks said, “The victims need support and help. It’s time we regularise the sale of acid.”

Citing the apex court’s guidelines on the sale of acids, Sangeeta pointed out that the item can be sold to those who have crossed 18 years of age. “Secondly, a government-issued self attested photo identity card with a statement of purpose of usage has to be submitted to the vendor,” she added. The seller should submit the details of sale to the local police within three days of the transaction and no acid should be sold to any person under 18. All acid stocks must be declared with the local sub-divisional magistrate in 15 days and undeclared stocks could be confiscated and the defaulter may be liable to a fine of up to Rs 50,000, she said.

Subhashree Das, director, Institute for Social Development, has been at the forefront of the demand of banning the sale. She said, “Despite restrictions of sale, it is still rampant. The government must ban the sale of any type of acid. Employment of survivors in the state is not satisfactory. There are cafes titled ‘Sheroes’ at Agra and Lucknow which are run by acid attack survivors. We must work towards creating similar opportunities.”

Namrata Chadha, member, Acid Attack Survivors Women’s Welfare Association Odisha Chapter, said, “I am very thankful to Meghna Gulzar for producing a film on this sensitive Issue. I think that the real fighters of acid attack don’t need any sympathy. We just need to stand near them and they can live their life independently. The authorities must be quick in issuing PwD ID cards for survivors quickly.”

Arindam Ganguly, OP