Bargarh: Even as the paddy procurement process for Rabi season is on in Baragarh, the district administration has removed 13 SHGs from their assignment of farmers’ registration and renewal.

The SHGS are likely to be removed from the paddy procurement process for the Rabi season, a report said. SHGs used to register the names of farmers and renew the registration.

Now, this responsibility has been entrusted with primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACSs). A notification issued by the district Civil Supplies department in this regard has made the SHG members unhappy.

They apprehend that they would be removed from the paddy procurement process too. District Civil Supplies officer Rajanikant Das said that he used to receive frequent complaints regarding anomalies in registration of farmers and their renewal by the SGHs.

“To rectify the system, PACSs were roped in for the work and SHGs were removed from their responsibility. Now, the district paddy procurement committee will decide who will be assigned paddy procurement,” he added.

Reports said, 58 PACSs and 13 SHGs had been procuring paddy in the district. PACSs at Bhukta, Kumbhari, Naryan, Chadeigaon, Laumunda, Jharbandh, Dabha, Palsada, Dahigaon and Panimora will carry out registration of farmers and their renewal.

Members of SHGs have met the district Civil Supplies officer over the issue.

