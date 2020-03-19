Balasore: Amid the coronavirus scourge across the world and so, the high preparedness by the state government, it was reported that shops were running out of masks and sanitisers.

Some unscrupulous traders are hiking prices of masks; making a hole in the general public’s pockets.

Given the mask shortage, the district administration of Balasore has roped in eight SHGs to make masks to meet the ever-growing demand for masks here.

Reports said 208 members of eight SHGs received training on mask-making. Their products will soon be available in the markets at reasonable price.

At the Anganwadi centre of Gudipada in Sahadevkhunta area, a one-day training camp was held Wednesday.

Around 208 members of Sawang Sidhha SHG (Bhograi), Biswakarma Tailoring (SHG) of Jaleswar, Krishna Resam SHG (Sadar block), Nabikaran SHG (Srikona), Maa Banadurga (SHG) of Remuna, Jagabalia SHG (Manipur) and Trishakti SHG (Khaira) received training.

ORMAS will provide Rs3.04 lakh for purchase of necessary machine and raw materials.

“SHGs of Balasore have been ordered to make 5,000 masks while those of Bhadrak were asked to provide the same quantity of masks in the first phase,” said additional chief director of ORMAS, Jitendra Kumar Biswal.