Bhubaneswar: The Principal Secretary of Women & Child Development (W&CD) and Mission Shakti, Anu Garg, Saturday held a virtual review meeting with the officers of the department, DSWOs, CDPOs on the preparedness for the impending cyclone ‘Yaas’.

Emphasis was laid on preparedness in Bhadrak and Balasore districts while other northern/coastal districts were also asked to remain prepared for any kind of eventuality.

Garg directed the field functionaries of the department to ensure that prior arrangements are made for shifting of pregnant women with early expected dates of delivery (EDDs) to hospitals, preferably through ambulance.

She also instructed the Anganwadi workers to make frequent visits to cyclone centres and relief camps. Health check-up of high-risk pregnant women, expectant mothers and severely underweight/severely acute malnutrition (SAM) children is to be conducted in coordination with the local ANMs/ASHAs following Covid protocols.

Steps should also be taken to store take home ration (THR), first aid and medicine kits in the cyclone shelters/relief centres/AWCs/NGO-run institutions such as Child Care Institutions (CCI)/ Swadhar & Ujjwala homes. Provision should be made for advanced supply of THR and eggs to children and pregnant and nursing women in the affected areas.

Distribution of THR should be made before May 25, Garg said.

Special care should be taken for children in need of care and protection, single parent child, orphans, destitute women during this period.