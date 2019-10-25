A left-handed opening batsman and an occasional right-arm off-break bowler, Shikhar Dhawan is never shy to show off his tattoos which he has on most of his body parts.

At the age of 15, he got his body inked without informing his parents. We can say that this maverick batsman is simply a tattoo freak.

Religious tattoos on right arm

Indian mythological figures such as Arjuna, the character from Mahabharat symbolising determination, Lord Shiva and Baba Deep Singh share an elbow room on his right arm.

Carpe diem tattoo on left biceps

There is a ‘Carpe Diem’ on the back of his left biceps.

Tribal Design on right shoulder



Shikhar has a tribal design tattooed on his right shoulder, and another one is on his back.

Bird tattoo on left calf



A tattoo of a bird with a leafless tree covers his left calf.

Wife’s name on left wrist

To show his love towards his wife, he has his wife’s name ‘Ayesha‘ inked on left wrist.

PNN/Agencies