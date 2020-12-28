Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty amassed Monday 19 million followers on Instagram. The actor thanked her fans for their support. The 45-year-old Shilpa Shetty also posted a throwback montage of some of the most memorable moments on the social media platform.

“We’ve become a family of 19 million just as we’re writing out our resolutions and preparing ourselves for a new year to make a fresh new start. Sending loads of love and good vibes your way, my #Instafam,” Shilpa captioned the video. In the short clip, she further thanked her followers for making her journey on Instagram ‘beautiful and filled with love’.

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJVIeriBQHX/

The actor is set to return to films after a hiatus of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.

Shilpa will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash. Sources said that Shilpa has done a sizzling number in the film. Her dance moves will certainly set the theatres alight, they have informed.