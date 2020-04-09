Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is using her quarantine days to spend quality time with her son Viaan. In her latest Instagram video, the actress can be seen teaching her son how to pluck brinjals from a plant and instructing the child not to touch green chillies in their garden.

The actress also informed that the ‘baingan ka bharta’ prepared from her garden’s organic brinjals and green chillies tasted yummy.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: “One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce…”

She added: “Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings… Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious.”

Viaan looked excited as he plucked one brinjal after another happily! The child also seems to be enjoying his mother’s attention.

Recently, the actress had shared a video where Viaan can be seen giving his mom a body massage and asking for a two-layered cake as part of a barter exchange deal.