Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded Monday a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against Kangana Ranaut. The Shiv Sena MLA said legal action should be taken against the actress. He asserted Kangana Ranaut, has ‘maligned’ the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.

Sarnaik told reporters he had submitted a letter of his demand to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal. He said Zhirwal has directed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to take necessary action within 24 hours and to submit a report’.

The MLA further claimed the actress had also compared Mumbai to ‘Taliban’.

“Ranaut had compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). She also said that she didn’t trust Mumbai Police. She also compared Mumbai to Taliban,” Sarnaik pointed out.

The Shiv Sena lawmaker said various sections like citizens, political leaders and social workers are enraged by Ranaut’s remarks. They have have sought action against her, but nothing happened so far.

“Elected representatives like me are sad that a girl from another state comes to Mumbai to become an actress. She earns name and fame here. In return she maligns the image of the city. But still no action is taken against her. She has continuously tweeted against Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Sarnaik stated in his letter.

The Sena leader, represents Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane. He alleged Ranaut had accused many film personalities of consuming drugs. However, ‘some actors have accused her of being on drugs’.

“The legislative assembly should unanimously pass a resolution demanding legal action against Kangana Ranaut,” asserted Sarnaik.

Sarnaik had earlier issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns here September 9.

The Sena and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actress said she didn’t trust Mumbai Police. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry accorded Ranaut Y-Plus category security.