New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear-in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid “further horse trading”. The apex court will hear the plea on Sunday at 11:30 am.

The three parties also sought a direction to the governor to invite them to form government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

The petitioners alleged that the governor has acted in a “partisan manner” and has allowed himself to be a “pawn in the BJP’s illegal usurpation of power”.

The parties further prayed for an “immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse trading and illegal maneuvers to somehow cobble up a majority from the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi)”.

Their lawyer Sunil Fernandes said the petition has been filed with registry and a formal listing of the plea for hearing is awaited.

