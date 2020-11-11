Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate development Wednesday morning, the body of a man was found hanging from a three-storey building at Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

According to Commissionerate Police sources, the deceased was identified to be 57-year-old Jajulya Nath of Pipili area. He was working in a private company near the Saheed Sporting Club here.

Jajulya was seen by the local residents in a suspending condition from an iron railing, with a loined lungi which was tied to his neck.

On being informed, Saheed Nagar police immediately reached the spot and recovered the body of Jajulya. The police have sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation in this connection.

The reason of his death has not been ascertained yet, Details surrounding his death can be known after the post-mortem report comes in. However, prima facie evidences suggest that it is a case of death by suicide, the Saheed Nagar police sources said.

Details are still awaited, as the probe is under way.

PNN