Tihidi: In a rarest of rare incident, an elderly person was brought on a trolley to UCO bank’s branch at Tihidi in Bhadrak district for his pension Monday.

Local people have since been critical of the bank officials for forcing the elderly person to come to the branch to withdraw his pension.

Padan Charan Nayak (75) is a retired teacher. He is a resident of Sindol village. Till last month, he had been coming to the branch to withdraw his pension. However, due to age related issues he found it impossible on his part to visit the branch. Hence, last month he had requested the bank officials to make an arrangement for his pension to be delivered to him at his door step.

Since the bank officers did not make any communication with him regarding the matter, he was of the belief that his pension would be delivered to him at his house. But it was when the usual date for pension passed by without any response from the bank that he decided to visit the branch to draw his pension.

Also read: Woman drags cot with ailing centenarian mother on to the bank for Rs 1500

However, he was not able to go to the branch as he used to earlier due to his advanced years. It was then that a trolley was arranged, where he was made to sit on. The trolleywas pushed along the road up to the branch.

When contacted bank sub-branch manager, Sanjukta Sahu regarding this, she said the branch was struggling with staff shortage problem. “Yet, from the coming month his pension will be delivered at his door step,” she added.

PNN