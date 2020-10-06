Mumbai: Filmmaker Anil Devgan, brother of actor Ajay Devgan, has passed away. The 52-year-old director succumbed to cancer.

Confirming the news, Ajay tweeted Tuesday: “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul.”

Ajay mentioned that his family will not hold a prayer meet. “Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” he stated.

Anil Devgan started out as an assistant to director Raj Kanwar in films such as “Jeet” (1996)”, “Jaan” (1996) and “Itihaas”. He also assisted Anees Bazmee in the 1998 rom-com hit “Pyar To Hona Hi Tha” (1998) and Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn in “Hindustan Ki Kasam” (1999).

He made his directorial debut with the 2000 release “Raju Chacha”, starring Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and also called the shots on the 2005 film “Blackmail” that featured Ajay with Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza. His last directorial was “Haal-e-Dil in 2008. The film featured Amita Pathak and Nakuul Nehta in lead roles.

Anil Devgan also worked as a creative director on Ajay’s 2012 release, “Son Of Sardaar”.

Paying condolences, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: “My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”