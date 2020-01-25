Berhampur: A 108 ambulance driver dropped an ailing kid and his father midway while ferrying them to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack Saturday after the relatives of the patient failed to pay some money demanded by the driver.

According to a source, the one and half years old child of Anam Das of Jugudi village under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district had been admitted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur after falling sick Friday night. The doctors at the hospital referred the child to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after the health condition of the toddler deteriorated.

A 108 ambulance had been provided to transport the patient. On his way to SCBMCH, the ambulance driver demanded money from Anam. While the latter gave the driver Rs 200 that he had, it was not enough for the driver. Eventually, the driver dropped them midway and left.

Local residents came to the aid of Anam and the sick infant after noticing them and met Ganjam collector to complain about the issue.

PNN