Dhenkanal: In an untoward incident, a father and daughter duo attempted to self-immolate Thursday on the verandah of Dhenkanal collectorate, alleging repeated injustice done to them.

Allegedly, both the district Collector and SP have been ignoring their grievance.

“We have no other choice than to die,” the duo said.

Alert staffers of the collectorate foiled the bid when the old man and his daughter were completely drenched in kerosene and were about to immolate themselves. On being informed, Dhenkanal town police rushed to the spot and rescued the father and daughter duo.

The father Rabi Behera and his daughter Sabita said that they owned a homestead land of only four decimal. As they have no relatives, a handful of villagers have been quarrelling with them as well as attacking them.

“Eying on our plot of land, they have been threatening and attacking us. Half of our property has already been snatched. We’re now empty hand. They have already looted Rs 40,000-50,000. How long shall we in misery? As I was once again attacked yesterday, I decided to commit suicide,” said Sabita.

Despite running from pillar to post, the district administration has paid no heed to their plight. They had even apprised the SP and Collector several times but to no avail, the old man lamented.

PNN