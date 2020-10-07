Shimla: Former CBI director and governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence here Wednesday. Apparently Ashwani Kumar had died by suicide according to police. Sharma was resident of Brockhorst locality in this town.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed that Sharma is dead. He called it a ‘shocking development’. No one could ascertain what led the former CBI boss to take such a drastic step.

Born November 15, 1950, Sharma would have stepped into his 70th birthday in little over a month. He was the Governor of Nagaland from March 2013 to June 2014. He held the position of Director CBI from August 2, 2008 to November 30, 2010.

Details to follow