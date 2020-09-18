Trivandrum: It has been a troubled year across India for the film industry. It was in for another shock when news emerged Friday that Malayalam film actor Sabari Nath has breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest. He was 43. Sabari Nath’s death has stunned his co-actors and fans.

According to a media report, the 43-year-old Sabari was playing badminton Thursday evening when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the Trivandrum Hospital where he died. Doctors said that he had suffered a massive heart attack. Sabari is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As news of Sabari’s demise spread, fans started mourning. Many of them said they were shocked to know about the actor’s demise on various social media platforms.

Sabari started his acting career with the show Minnukettu. He soon became a household name while portraying the lead character ‘Adithyan’ in the popular TV serial, Nilavilakku. Among his other popular serials are Amala, Swami Ayyappan and Sreepadam.

Besides being an actor, Sabari was huge badminton enthusiast and played the game on a regular basis.