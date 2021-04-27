Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after beheading his wife at Bhandimal village under Kodinga police limits in Nabarangpur district late Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Parbati Jani and her husband Niladhar Jani. They were residents of Dumarada village under Dabugaon police station. However, they were staying at a relative’s house at Bhandimal.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason as to why the man performed the gruesome act of beheading his wife and then die by suicide.

The residents of Bhandimal woke up Tuesday morning and were shocked by the gruesome incident. They found Parbati’s body with her severed head lying by the road and Niladhar’s body hanging from a nearby tree. The spot is just a few yards from their relative’s house where they had been staying.

The villagers immediately informed the police. A team from Kodinga police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Police sources said that Niladhar must have beheaded his wife in a fit of rage. Thereafter he lost his mental balance and hanged himself. However, police are investigating all aspects that led to the tragedy.

PNN