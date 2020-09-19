Mumbai: Three major agencies of the country are investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

After the drug angle surfaced, many figures have been taken into custody for their alleged links with the case. Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur District Court has ordered eight celebrities including Salman Khan and Karan Johar to appear in court.

The court has asked Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiawala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan to appear in court October 7 on the complaint by Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha.

He had filed a complaint under sections 306, 504 and 506 of the IPC, holding all of them responsible for the death of Sushant. The late actor allegedly died by suicide 14 June in his flat in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, continuing its crackdown on the drugs trade in Mumbai as part of the probe into the narcotics angle in the death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested six more drug peddlers Friday.

Carrying out raids in posh areas of Mumbai’s Powai and Andheri suburbs, besides Thane, the NCB has also recovered a total quantity of 1.433 kg of drugs like charas and ganja.

In its series of raids last weekend, the NCB had arrested six drug peddlers or suppliers, plus one from Goa and more raids are likely over the next few days.

Sushant’s body was found June 14 at his flat in Mumbai. Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating this case. After this, the Bihar police investigated the case following a complaint from Sushant’s father. Now this case is with the CBI. Along with this, ED and NCB are also investigating it.