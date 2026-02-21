Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Super 8s today. The team won three of its four group-stage matches, but the performance of several key players has come under scrutiny. Shaheen Shah Afridi was dropped from the playing XI in the fourth match, while Babar Azam was sent in at No. 5 against Namibia.

A video of Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson responding to a question about Babar’s batting position has gone viral.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash, a journalist asked Hesson why Babar Azam was batting at No. 4 despite having opened for Pakistan and in leagues such as the BBL.

🚨 MIKE HESSON COOKED BABAR AZAM 🚨 Reporter: Why Babar is batting at No.4? Mike Hesson: “It’s about what the team requires. Babar Azam’s strike rate during the powerplay is below 50, that’s not what we’re looking for from him” What DO YOU THINK ABOUT?😅 pic.twitter.com/4L3scVqP5N — TIGER AUTHENTIC INFORMATION (@sitaram_bag) February 21, 2026

Responding to the query, Hesson said the move was based on the team’s requirements.

“Babar Azam understands this. His strike rate in the power play is below 10, and he knows that as well. We need a different approach at the top. He plays well in the middle order, as we saw against the USA. Once he settles, he can accelerate,” Hesson said.

It is evident that the Pakistan team management is concerned about Babar’s strike rate, prompting the shift in his batting position. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Babar should open the innings in the 2026 T20 World Cup instead of Saim Ayub.