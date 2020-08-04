New Delhi: The ongoing war of words between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police took a turn for the worse Monday. This happened after Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey questioned the Mumbai police as to why they did not investigate the money trail while probing the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“In the past four years, around Rs 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn’t this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up,” the DGP was quoted as saying by a Hindi news channel.

Earlier Sunday, the Bihar police chief had reacted strongly when his subordinate Vinay Tiwari, an SP rank officer, was quarantined by the Mumbai municipal authorities.

“Instead of sharing evidence or handing over the postmortem and forensic reports of Sushant, they (Mumbai Police) have almost house arrested our SP. I have not seen such non-cooperation by any other state police. If the Mumbai police are sincere in their approach, they should share the investigation with us,” said Pandey, considered as one of the most outspoken serving top cops.

Pandey also said Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty’s is an accused in the FIR registered by the deceased’s father in Patna. So her role will also be probed, informed Pandey.

“Let me remind everyone that Rhea is an accused. We are collecting evidence against her. Once sufficient evidence is collected by our police, we will arrest her. But of course we will be transparent in our investigation. Our police officers are in Mumbai to dig out more facts and evidence,” the senior IPS officer said.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that if Mumbai police are compelled to take ‘gyan’ from Bihar police, then they better shut their office.

Reacting to Raut’s statement, Pandey said that he did not want to get involved in the ongoing politics over the suicide case, but ‘if they (Mumbai police) are so competent in policing, then why haven’t they found any breakthrough in the case so far’.

“Why are the police not investigating the financial angle? Why are they silent on this front,” the Bihar police chief asked. “I am not raising these questions based on any presumption. We have documentary evidence for all the financial aspects of this case,” he added.