In marriages, drama and chaos are very common, and at times, weddings are even called off over petty reasons. A video related to a similar incident is going viral on social media, where a groom breaks off his relationship with his would-be bride simply because the cake tasted bad. What happens next may leave you astonished.

Wedding केक का स्वाद अच्छा नहीं था तो शादी Cancel तुर्की मे वेडिंग केक कटिंग सेरेमनी मे दूल्हे ने केक चखा पसंद नहीं आया तो फेंक दिया ,बहस हुई ,शादी Cancel pic.twitter.com/qxLxWB6dsz — Nehra Ji (@nehraji779) January 11, 2026

In the clip, wedding guests can be seen waiting for the bride and groom to cut their wedding cake. As the couple approaches the cake, they celebrate by showering it with chocolate powder. The cake-cutting ceremony then begins. As the groom tastes the cake after cutting it, his facial expression suddenly changes, and he starts yelling at the bride.

The groom’s anger soon reaches its peak, and he throws the entire cake onto the ground. The guests are left stunned, and the bride’s eyes well up with tears. The distraught bride then walks out of the wedding ceremony with a sad expression. The video has since gone viral on the internet, drawing widespread reactions from users.

The video was shared by an anonymous account named @nehraji779. Social media users are reacting in various ways. One user wrote, “Wow, he broke off his wedding over a cake.” Another commented, “If this were an Indian wedding, the groom would have been in serious trouble.” Yet another said, “What a strange groom, such a despicable act over a cake.”