Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman attempted suicide after killing her 19-month-old daughter at Bhiwanipur village under Sadar police limits in Ganjam district.

The woman was identified as Sabitri Gouda, wife of Kulamani Gouda of Mahanti Sahi of Bhiwanipur. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body for post mortem. They have detained Sabitri for interrogation.

According to police, Kulamani married Sabitri, a resident of Belapada under Rambha police limits two and a half years ago. Few days later, Sabitri started pestering Kulamani for staying away from the family. Kulamani, who earns his livelihood by working as a mason, would ignore her demand. After the birth of their daughter, though he managed to persuade her to stay with the family but they used to have frequent quarrels.

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions, Kulamani’s financial condition worsened as he did not get enough work. Despite the poor financial situation, Sabitri had been pressuring her husband to take a house on rent so that they could stay away from the family.

Friday morning, there was no one at the house as Kulamani and other family members were out in their farmland. Sabitri and her daughter were at the house.

Kulamani and others returned home at noon only to find Sabitri sobbing with her daughter lying close to her, motionless.

She confessed to her crime, saying that she had suffocated her to death. It was when she attempted to end her life by slitting her vain, family members rescued her and informed the police.

“A murder case has been registered against Sabitri,” informed Sadar police station IIC Santoshini Oram.

PNN