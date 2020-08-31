Bhadrak: In a shocking incident Monday here, a youth was paraded in the market with his hands tied and beaten up. The punishment was meted out to the youth as his ‘friend’ suspected him to be a mobile thief. This shameful human rights violation took place in Betaligaon market under Dhushuri police limits.

According to sources, the two ‘friends’ had gone to the village pond to catch fish. One of them kept his mobile phone on the ground and entered the pond. The second youth then left the place as he had some work to attend to.

The youth who had entered the pond came out to find both his ‘friend and mobile missing’. He immediately suspected that his friend had stolen the mobile as there was no one else in vicinity.

The youth whose mobile had gone missing started searching for his ‘friend’. When he found the latter in the Betaligaon market, did not ask for any explanations. He tied the hands of his ‘friend’ and dragged him for a few hundred metres in front of hundreds of people. He also beat up the tied youth.

Many others who were present at the spot just turned out to be mute spectators. They did not make any effort to rescue the youth who was being beaten up. They were probably enjoying the show.

As per the last reports, no police case has been lodged in this matter.

PNN