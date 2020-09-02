Choudwar: A youth of Banipada Panchyat under Choudwar Police limit in Cuttack district was reportedly murdered by the liquor mafias Tuesday late night for complaining against the illicit liquor trade at Harijan Sahi of their panchyat.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Samal.

Sources said, Samal had been opposing illicit liquor business at Harijan Sahi of their panchyat. He had lodged an FIR against the illicit liquor traders at Choudwar police station.

With the help of Samal, some women of the panchyat together lodged an FIR at the police station Tuesday morning.

Following this, the liquor mafias who are said to have had a past enmity with Samal regarding the matter attacked him Tuesday night when he was outside his home owing to work.

In a ghastly act of violence, Samal was beheaded as he was stabbed multiple times by the goons. Even though the locals with the help of police took Samal to Cuttack SCB medical college and hospital, doctor declared Samal brought dead.

Suspecting group clash in the area, Choudwar police has deployed two platoon police force in the area Wednesday morning.

For further inspection, a forensic team reached at the mishap place Wednesday morning with sniffer dogs.

Police probe is underway to find out the accused involved in the murder case.

PNN