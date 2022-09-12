Chennai: Work on director Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead, began Monday.

The film, which has huge expectations riding on it, is being tentatively referred to as #SSMB28. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film under the production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are working together. They have worked together twice prior to this film and both the films that they worked on together – Athadu and Khaleja — went on to become massive blockbusters.

Their combination has raised expectations from this film as well.

Trivikram has penned a story on a subject that’s never been presented on screen before for this film. Mahesh Babu, sources say, will appear in a never-before-seen character in the film.

The superstar is to sport a rugged avatar with long hair and a beard.

Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted about the film. He said, “The filming of an epic action entertainer begins today! The blockbuster combo of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years! Superstar in a massy rugged avatar. Await more surprises coming your way, soon.”

The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️ SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/uu1J8L0xd3 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 12, 2022

A working still shows Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas having a serious discussion about their next shot on the sets.

#SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

The film will hit theatres across the globe April 28, 2023.