Mumbai: Short video app Chingari Saturday launched a crypto token ‘$GARI’ and its own marketplace for non fungible tokens (NFT).

Hindi film actor Salman Khan will be the brand ambassador of the NFT marketplace and the $GARI Token reward programme, the company said in a statement.

$GARI aims to transform the ecosystem by enabling content creators to set up their own ecommerce space including physical merchandise, NFT creations and help viewers support their favourite artists.

Recently, the Indian short-video sharing platform completed a funding round of over USD 19 million from more than 30 venture funds and individual investors to help the company build ‘$GARI’ with crypto technology Solana.

