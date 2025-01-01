Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said Odisha should take advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-out support to the state.

Presiding over a high-level meeting with the state’s top bureaucrats, Majhi said PM Modi has a special focus on the development of Odisha and is scheduled to visit the state twice in January after visiting thrice in the last six months.

“We have many challenges and opportunities. If we can face all the challenges with collective responsibility, all the work can be done successfully,” he said.

“The Centre is supporting Odisha in various fields. Therefore, we should utilise this opportunity and move towards achieving the goal of a developed Odisha,” he added.

The CM said the state could successfully conduct mega events like Navy Day, and DGP Conference in 2024 due to collective responsibility.

“All the work can be done successfully and there is a need for everyone to work together. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme will establish Odisha’s prestige at the international level,” he said.

Majhi said the promises made by his party to the people ahead of the elections have mostly been fulfilled.

He urged the bureaucrats to focus on how Odisha can perform better than other states.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said 2025 will be a year of progress for Odisha.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the officers of the state were efficient, and all employees of the state were working with commitment to achieve the goals of the government.

PTI