Berhampur: A nurse attached with obstetrics and gynecology ward in MKCG Medical College and Hospital here has been slapped a show-cause notice for allegedly selling clothes meant for new born babies in the ward.

A video featuring the nurse selling baby clothes inside the ward had gone viral few days ago.

The matter was then brought to the notice of superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital Charan Panda.

Administration officer Sudam Mandal, who has been entrusted with the job to conduct an inquiry into the case, said the nurse has been transferred to another ward and served with a show-cause notice.

PNN