Mumbai: Having wrapped up the final schedule of her upcoming film “Street Dancer 3D”, actress Shraddha Kapoor has penned a lengthy thank-you post for the “incredible and memorable” moments, which seems nothing short of a vote-of-thanks speech that stars give after winning awards.

“Street Dance 3D” is a dance drama directed by Remo D’souza, who previously helmed “ABCD: Anybody Can Dance” and “ABCD 2”.

Calling Remo a “flag bearer” of dance movies in Hindi cinema, Shraddha took to Instagram and wrote: “We wrapped ‘Street Dancer’ last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man – Remo sir, our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams.”

She also praised co-stars Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

“Varun, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. Prabhu sir – you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora – you crazy amazing dancer,” she added.

Shraddha also thanked the film’s crew including her fitness team.

“To all my fellow actors and dancers – I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and to that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges!” she wrote.

For the fitness team, she wrote: “Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful.”

Finally, almost in an Oscar-winning style, she thanked her family for their support: “And lastly but most importantly, (I thank) my family and loved ones for always being the wind beneath my wings. A big thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard,” she concluded the post along with a photographs from the set.

“Street Dancer 3D” is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.