Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer produced a strokeful 53 as India posted 160 for 8 against Australia in the fifth and final T20I here Sunday.

On a challenging surface, Iyer smacked five fours and two sixes to make 53 from 37 balls while Axar Patel’s brisk 31 featured a couple of fours and one six off 21 balls.

The two batters put on 46-run stand for the sixth wicket after Iyer had teamed up with Jitesh Sharma (24) to add 42 runs for the fifth wicket to resurrect a faltering Indian innings.

India have an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match T20I affair, having won the first, second, and fourth game of the series.

Brief scores:

India 160/8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Jitesh Sharma 24, Axar Patel 31; Jason Behrendorff 2/38, Ben Dwarshuis 2/30).

PTI