New Delhi: The chatter over the last few days on the future of India men’s T20I captaincy has finally been made clear at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai Saturday. In a decisive shift at the top, Shreyas Iyer has replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain, with his first assignment being the tours of Ireland and England.

India will play two T20Is in Dublin June 26 and 28, followed by a five‑match series in England from July 1 to 11. With Shreyas, the ODI vice-captain, at the helm of the T20I side, it marks the start of a new chapter for India in the shortest format, especially with the Los Angeles Olympics and the next Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand happening in 2028.

The spotlight ahead of Saturday’s selection meeting and announcement was firmly on the Men’s T20I captaincy question, with Suryakumar Yadav’s prolonged lean patch forcing the selectors and team management’s hand to look towards the future and finalise Shreyas as the new leader of the side in the shortest format.

It is understood that possibilities of keeping Suryakumar as captain till England tour were explored, while Hardik Pandya was also believed to be in the fray for the leadership role. But Shreyas demonstrating astute leadership skills, and him earning the unanimous respect of all people in the dressing room in either IPL or domestic cricket, combined with Suryakumar’s extended woeful run and him turning 36 in September helped him get the nod of forward-looking decision-makers as India’s next leader in T20Is.

Suryakumar, who led India to a historic defence of the Men’s T20 World Cup title on home soil in March, managed only 270 runs in 13 innings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at an average of 20.76. His T20 World Cup returns – 242 runs at a strike rate of 136.72 – were also modest. On the other hand, Iyer’s elevation to the T20I captaincy is a remarkable turnaround.

He was out of India’s T20I plans after December 2023, and has now forced his way back through consistent IPL performances and strong leadership credentials. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to clinching the 2024 IPL title, and guided Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to IPL finals in 2020 and 2025, apart from leading Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win in 2024/25.

Iyer was picked for the home T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup as a replacement for injured Tilak Varma, but didn’t get a chance to play. At 31, Iyer returns to the T20I fold not only as a batter but as India’s 15th captain in the shortest format, entrusted with steering the side into the next phase of its dominating journey.

It is also the second successive instance of an Indian captain being replaced soon after lifting an ICC trophy. In 2025, Rohit Sharma led India to the Champions Trophy triumph in March, but was replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain before India toured Australia in October. For now, June 6 will be remembered as the day India signalled its intent to move into the future by making Shreyas the T20I captain.