Chattogram: Shubman Gill (110, 152b, 10×4, 3×6) scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara (102 n o, 130b, 13×4) finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener here Friday.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s (5/40) career-best figures in Test cricket helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on. Gill and Pujara took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back-injury. The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258 for the loss of two wickets.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are indeed keeping low. However, the pitch hasn’t shown considerable wear and tear. The hosts still require 471 runs to win the match. However to bat for 180 overs over two days will be an improbable task for the Bangladesh batting line-up against the Indian bowling line-up.

Stand-in skipper Rahul, who holed out at the fine-leg boundary off a well-laid short ball trap by Khaled Ahmed (1/52) would rue that he missed a chance to get a big score under his belt.

However Gill, blessed with gift of exquisite timing, pounced on a depleted Bangladesh attack. His attacking batting also allowed Pujara to take his time at the beginning. He accelerated towards the back-end of the Indian innings. The two put on 113 runs for the second wicket. When India declared Virat Kohli (19 n o) was also at the crease.

But there could be no debate about which innings would be rated higher in terms of aesthetics. It certainly would be 23-year-old Punjab man, who at times would give a languid vibe in his effortless strokeplay. Gill used the sweep to good effect against the off-spin of Mehidy Hassan Miraz and the reverse sweep against left-arm spin of Taijul Islam.

Gill however would consider himself lucky as he was twice adjudged leg-before by the on-field umpires but DRS ruled it not out. Another time when Bangladesh went for review, the DRS didn’t work.

Buoyed by his 90 in the first innings, Pujara was a picture of supreme confidence and this Bangladesh attack never had the wherewithal to dismiss him with literally no scoreboard pressure on India.

While Pujara’s first 50 came off 87 balls, he raced to his next 50 in just 43 balls, answering anyone and everyone who keep on questioning his intent. If the first 50 runs had five fours, the second was laced with eight boundaries.

With a lot of deliveries starting to keep low, the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar Patel will be eager to come out on fourth and fifth day to ensure full 12 World Test Championship points for the team. Najmul Hossain Shanto (25 batting) and Zakir Hasan (17 batting) have given an improved account of themselves in Bangladesh’s second essay.

At the start of the day, Kuldeep completed his third five-wicket haul when Ebadot’s (17) 37-ball vigil ended. His faint tickle down the leg-side was smartly snapped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Brief scores

India 404 and 258 for 2 decl (Shubman Gill 110, Cheteshwar Pujara 102 n o); Bangladesh 150 (Kuldeep Yadav 5/40, Mohammed Siraj 3/20). Match to continue.