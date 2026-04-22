Imphal: Shutdowns called by different ethnic organisations severely affected normal life in 12 of 16 districts of Manipur Wednesday, officials said.

All five valley districts remained impacted on the fourth day of a five-day shutdown called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) protesting the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed.

Road blockades were reported from several areas, including Sagolband and Patsoi in Imphal West district, as part of the agitation, officials said.

Normal life in Naga-inhabited areas across six hill districts was also affected on the second day of a three-day total shutdown called by the United Naga Council.

The shutdown was against the April 18 killing of two Tangkhul Naga persons in an ambush at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district.

Supporters of the shutdown also blocked roads in Noney district and Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East, disrupting the movement of central security forces, officials said.

In Churachandpur district, a 13-hour shutdown called by different organisations under the aegis of the Zomi Coordination Committee affected daily life. The protest sought justice for BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

Valte had suffered serious injuries in a mob attack at the onset of the ethnic violence in May 2023 and had been undergoing treatment. His condition later worsened, and he died at a private hospital in Gurugram in February this year.

In the affected districts, schools, banks, markets and most establishments remained closed, while public transport stayed off the roads.

Only pharmacies remained open in many places. Government offices also recorded thin attendance as streets wore a deserted look.