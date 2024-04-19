Victoria (Spain): Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam reached the quarterfinals of the Spanish Para-Badminton tournament where he will face compatriot Abhijeet Sakhuja.

Sukant kickstarted the tournament positively with an easy win over Germany’s Nils Boening. The match, which was completely dominated by the Indian, lasted only 26 minutes and the score read 21-11 and 21-15.

In the second match of Group C, Sukant defeated France’s Pierre Delsol in straight games 21-10 and 21-9 in 23 minutes to secure his place in the round of 16.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Sukant had a close game with Denmark’s Mads Voigt Eriksen. The first set went in favour of the Dane. The Indian shuttler outplayed his opponent in the last 2 games and made a strong comeback winning the game 19-21,21-13 and 21-14.