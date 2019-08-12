Mumbai: It seems trouble and Shweta Tiwari are inseparable.

Shweta, the famous actress of the TV industry, has filed a police case against her husband Abhinav Kohli for slapping her daughter Palak in a fit of rage, under the influence of alcohol.

Acting on the complaint, he was called and was interrogated for almost 4 hours by the cops.

The complaint states that Abhinav abused his step-daughter using filthy language. Shweta also accused him of outraging her modesty by passing obscene comments.

A complaint has been filed under section No.342/19 u/s 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC r/w 67-A IT act at the Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali East.

The actress hasn’t spoken to the media yet to confirm any of these reports.

It is worth mentioning that Palak is the daughter of Shweta and Raja Chaudhary. Shweta married Raja Chaudhary in the year 1998. She also accused Raja of drinking and assaulting her. They went their separate ways in 2007 after which Shweta married Abhinav in 2013.

Shweta also has a son from Abhinav, who is 2 years old.

PNN/Agencies