Mumbai: In her first post on Instagram since her husband Siddhaanth Surryavanshi’s sudden death, model Alesia Raut remembered the late TV star as someone who showed her the true meaning of love.

Surryavanshi, known for shows such as “Kkusum”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”, died Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym here. He was 46.

Raut, who got married to Surryavanshi in 2017, shared her first picture with the actor Surryavanshi on Instagram Sunday.

In the caption, she wrote, “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. 24th Feb 2017, our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits.

“You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention.”

Raut said she will miss the caring nature of Surryavanshi, who was a loving son, father, brother, husband and friend.

“I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love,” she concluded her post.

Before tying the knot with Surryavanshi, Raut was married to Russian economist Alexander Yanovskiy with whom she shares son Mark. Surryavanshi is also survived by his daughter from a previous marriage.