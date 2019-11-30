Athmallik: Established in December 2009, Siddhapur Project Primary School in ward no-3 under Athmallik subdivision of Angul district continues to run without classrooms and office since past 10 years.

Two teachers here are managing five classes from Class I to Class V. Initially, the school was functioning from village kendu leaf godown- locally known as ‘fadi’. Later, villagers joined hands and constructed a structure for the school – which essentially is few wooden poles holding the roof of straw and twigs.

Even though 10 years have passed since the school was established, the district administration has not taken any initiative to get the school a building, the villagers alleged.

With no side walls and boundary wall, the students study almost in open. There is always a fear of snakes, stray dogs and cattle entering into the classroom.

Mid-day meal also gets cooked under the same roof. During rainy season, polythene sheets are all that the students and teachers depend on. During heavy rains, the classes get suspended. The school has a toilet but that serves as the school’s office.

Resentment is brewing among the villagers since the administration is not taking any steps to do away with the school’s infrastructure woes even though the matter has been taken up with them on various occasions.

When contacted, Athmallik sub-collector Rajanikant Biswal said, “Taking serious note of the villagers’ complaint, I visited the school Friday. The school will get its own building very soon. The district project coordinator has been asked to sanction money for the construction.”

