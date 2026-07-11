Mumbai: Actor Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza and Adil Hussain’s upcoming military drama series Operation Safed Sagar, inspired by one of the Indian Air Force’s most challenging wartime operations, will premiere globally August 7 on streaming giant Netflix.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar tells an untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron who defied impossible odds. Focusing on the people behind the operation, the series shines a light on their courage, sacrifice and spirit in defining this significant chapter of modern Indian military history.

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Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series also stars Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots LLP said, “Some chapters in our nation’s history demand more than remembrance- they deserve to be brought to life with honesty and scale. Operation Safed Sagar is one such story that reminds us that the greatest acts of heroism are often driven by duty, sacrifice, and humanity.”

“When Kushal Shrivastva brought us this extensively researched script, we knew it deserved to be told on the scale it demands. The story finely balances large-scale military action with deeply personal moments of heroism,”Routray added.

Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films said, “What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our Co-Creator Kushal Srivastava’s experience in the Indian Air Force.”

“As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices.”

“Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama,” added Parmar.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF’s role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation.”

“This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects, makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience.”