Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his upcoming film Thank God here Thursday.
Sidharth took to Twitter to share the announcement. “Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today,” he wrote along with photos of the team, including director Indra Kumar.
Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today 😊@ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet @Indra_kumar_9 #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AshokThakeria @SunirKheterpal @DeepakMukut @anandpandit63 @MunnangiBalu #MarkandAdhikari #YashShah @TSeries #MarutiInternational #tseries pic.twitter.com/RnCz1xKJrg
— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 21, 2021
Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.
Ajay is expected to join the team later though he tweeted: “Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!”
Lights. Camera. Action. 📷🎥
The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai! @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet @Indra_kumar_9 #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AshokThakeria @SunirKheterpal @DeepakMukut @MunnangiBalu @anandpandit63 #MarkandAdhikari #YashShah @TSeries pic.twitter.com/yT6TAjqbdH
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2021
Rakul is also missing in the mahurat shot photo. Still, she tweeted: “#ThankGod shoot begins today !! Super thrilled to bring to all of you this slice of life comedy. Trust me we will have you in splits.”
#ThankGod shoot begins today !! Super thrilled to bring to all of you this slice of life comedy. Trust me we will have you in splits 😁😁 @SidMalhotra @ajaydevgn @Indra_kumar_9 @SunirKheterpal 😁 pic.twitter.com/sW6AKziowr
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 21, 2021
