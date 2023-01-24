Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished filming for Rohit Shetty-directed series Indian Police Force.

The eight-part series, set to stream on Prime Video, marks the digital debut of both Shetty and Malhotra.

The Mission Majnu actor took to Instagram to announce the wrap on the project.

“It’s a wrap ! What a pleasure it was to work with #RohitShetty sir! Can’t wait for you guys to witness an action packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard working, honest and a warm team.

“Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys Indian Police Force soon. @PrimeVideoIN @PrimeVideo,” Malhotra wrote alongside a photograph with the team behind the show.

The series is a part of Shetty’s already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films – Singham and Singham 2 with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi.

According to the makers, it is an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Malhotra essays the role of a Delhi Police officer. Actors Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi also star as cops.